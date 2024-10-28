Over 180 journalists killed in Gaza Strip since October 2023 — authorities

BEIRUT, October 28. /TASS/. At least 182 journalists have lost their lives amid hostilities in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the press service of the Gaza authorities said.

According to the press service, two reporters have been killed in recent days alone.

The enclave’s authorities place responsibility for the deaths of journalists on Israel, which they claim is seeking to hamper objective coverage of the developments in Gaza.

According to the recent data from Gaza’s health ministry, the overall death toll in the enclave since last October has reached 42,924, with at least 100,833 Palestinians being wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.