Share of Russia’s environmentally friendly energy generation reaches 85% — Putin

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s energy balance is one of the "greenest" in the world with the share of environmentally friendly energy production in the country reaching 85%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the BRICS Summit in the outreach/BRICS Plus format.

"Russia is striving to be the most active participant in the global climate process. Our country is one of the leaders in its contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and its energy balance is one of the ‘greenest’ in the world. The share of environmentally friendly gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric power generation in our country reaches 85%," he said.

Putin noted that more than 20% of the world's forests are located in Russia. By absorbing greenhouse gases, they help slow down global warming.

The president stressed that the international climate agenda should be aimed at developing solutions to the problem of global warming. He called for ensuring access to finance and technology for countries in the global South and East, and helping them adapt to climate change.