Republic of Congo to help world find ways out of crisis in Ukraine — minister

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Republic of Congo will continue to help the world find diplomatic ways out of crisis in Ukraine, Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo, said in an interview with TASS.

"The position of Congo, like all African countries, was presented by heads of state in June 2023. Our attitude remains resolute, and our President Denis Sassou Nguesso stresses that we cannot ignore the need for peaceful solutions when conflicts arise," he said.

"Congo will continue to be at the forefront of searching for diplomatic options for peaceful resolution of any conflict," the minister stressed.