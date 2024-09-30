Hezbollah ready to fight back against Israel in case of ground operation — deputy chief

BEIRUT, September 30. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah is ready to fight back against Israel in case of a ground invasion on the country’s territory, the movement’s deputy chief Naim Qassem said.

"We are ready in case the Israelis decide to launch a ground invasion. The resistance forces are ready for a ground clash," Qassem said during an Al Manar TV broadcast. "We have prepared ourselves. <...> The enemy will not succeed in achieving its goals," he added, emphasizing that despite its best efforts, Israel has not and will not be able to destroy Hezbollah's military capabilities.

Tensions escalated between Israel and Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah after a series of explosions of communication devices in Lebanon on September 17 and 18. The movement held Jerusalem responsible for the sabotage. In turn, Jerusalem did not comment directly on what happened, but announced the intensification of military action in the northern direction. On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement's military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel's northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel.