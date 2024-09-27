Israeli army announces new round of strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 27. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces has launched a new round of strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, the army said in a statement.

"The IDF is currently striking terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon," the statement reads.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah’s military facilities in Lebanon. The declared goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas, from where they were evacuated due to the shelling attacks that Hezbollah units have been conducting since October 8, 2023.