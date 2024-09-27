Georgia highly values friendly relations with all its neighbors — deputy prime minister

TBILISI, September 27. /TASS/. The Georgian authorities try to establish friendly relations with all neighboring countries in order to keep things stable on the economic front, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili said.

"We are focused on peace, stability, and strong friendships with all neighboring countries. It is indeed difficult to achieve; however, it is extremely important for us to create a stable and predictable environment for business viability," Davitashvili said at the World Tourism Day session in Georgia.

As the minister noted, Tbilisi's overall policy prioritizes peace and stability. Predictability is vital for Georgia's economic development, Davitashvili emphasized.