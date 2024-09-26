Israeli army carrying out 'precise strikes' on Beirut — statement

TEL AVIV, September 26. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is carrying out new strikes on the Lebanese capital, the army said in a statement.

"The IDF is currently carrying out precise strikes in Beirut. Details to follow," the statement reads.

According to the Ynet media outlet, the attack hit the Dahieh neighborhood where the Hezbollah Shia movement is based. Ynet notes that Abu Saleh, commander of Hezbollah’s air unit, could be the target of the attack.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah’s military facilities in Lebanon. The declared goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas, from where they were evacuated due to the shelling attacks that Hezbollah units have been conducting since October 8, 2023.