Belarusian military registers Ukrainian reconnaissance drones on border

MINSK, September 19. /TASS/. Belarusian special operation forces have noted a tense situation on the border with Ukraine, recording daily flights of Ukrainian reconnaissance drones, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"The situation at the border is generally tense but controllable. On a daily basis, we are registering flights by unmanned reconnaissance aviation from the Ukrainian side, the operations of radio-technical and optical reconnaissance means," the press service quoted a representative from the Special Operations Forces of Belarus as saying.

According to him, the state border is being patrolled around the clock.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that, within the framework of bolstering the border protection, "paratroopers, tank crews, motorized riflemen, artillery units and air defense systems are on combat duty around the clock, patrolling territories, guarding checkpoints and conducting drone reconnaissance." "Special attention is given to anti-drone measures; armored hardware is equipped with various types of anti-drone protection," the military agency added.