Iran doesn’t seek to build nuclear weapons, faces threats on missile program — president

DUBAI, September 16. /TASS/. Iran does not seek to build nuclear weapons, but is facing pressure from the US and Europe to give up its missile development program, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told reporters.

"We are not seeking to get nuclear weapons. We are being threatened by the US and Europe to stop missile programs. If we don't have missiles, they will drop bombs on us, just like they do in the Gaza Strip," he said in televised comments at his first news conference for Iranian and foreign media after taking office.

The president said Iran never wanted to stoke any conflicts, but Israel tried to drag Tehran into a war by assassinating Hamas political bureau chairman Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital.