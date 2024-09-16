Rosatom’s chief, Grossi discuss ZNPP at meeting in Vienna

VIENNA, September 16. /TASS/. Rosatom Director-General Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi discussed the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant at a meeting on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

"Timely exchange with Rosatom’s Alexey Likhachev at IAEAGC, building on recent interagency consultations with Russia in Kaliningrad and following visits to Ukraine and Russia. Reiterated the importance of IAEA’s presence at ZNPP," Grossi wrote on X.

Grossi has visited Russia several times over the past 1 1/2 years to discuss the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP. The meetings were held in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, among other locations. In March, Grossi visited Sochi, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On August 27, the IAEA chief toured the Kursk NPP.