North Korea sending trash balloons to South Korea for second day

SEOUL, September 5. /TASS/. North Korea has been sending trash balloons towards its southern neighbor for the second day in a row, Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean military.

North Korea bean launching balloons with garbage on Thursday morning. The South Korean military has called on people to report such findings to the authorities and refrain from approaching them.

On Wednesday evening, Pyongyang launched nearly 420 trash balloons. Some 20 of them landed in Seoul and its environs.

The previous balloon launching campaign was staged by North Korea on August 10.

North Korea has been sending trash balloons toward South Korea since late May in response to Seoul’s scattering propaganda leaflets. In July, a balloon fell down in the territory of South Korea’s government compound.