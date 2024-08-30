Indian PM has yet to agree to host 'peace summit' on Ukraine — agency

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet agreed to host the second "peace summit" on Ukraine, Bloomberg writes, citing sources.

According to the sources, India is wary of the Ukrainian initiative because it excludes Russia from the settlement process. It’s "too early to comment on specific modalities and pathways at this stage," an Indian Foreign Ministry official told Bloomberg.

India’s Hindustan Times newspaper reported earlier that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had suggested India host the next "peace summit," provided that New Delhi agreed to sign the communique of the first summit, which did not take Russia’s position into account.

The Kiev-initiated conference on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and the Vatican did not sign the summit communique. Russia was not invited. Most UN delegates did not attend either.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the conference as a total failure as she argued that such "get-togethers" did nothing to bring a lasting peace.