China, US fail to make progress in discussing Ukraine crisis — security adviser

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. China and the United States failed to make progress in discussing the Ukrainian crisis, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a briefing after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I can’t say that we did make progress on that issue. The PRC has been very public in its view that the war should end through diplomacy <…>. We didn’t reach any particular plan with respect to diplomacy. In large part because the US very vigorously adheres to the simple maximum: 'Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,'" Sullivan said. "So ultimately it’ll be up to Ukraine to decide how it wants to proceed with diplomacy and negotiations," he added.

Xi Jinping and Sullivan met at the National People's Congress in Beijing.

This is the first time Sullivan is visiting China. Earlier, he also met with Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia.