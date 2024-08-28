{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Houthis confirm that Sounion tanker can be towed

"After several international organizations, especially European ones, contacted us, they were allowed to tow the burning Sounion oil tanker," Ansar Allah spokesman Muhammad Abdel Salam said

DUBAI, August 29. /TASS/. Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement has confirmed that the the Sounion tanker, which sustained damaged in an attack in the Red Sea, can be towed.

"After several international organizations, especially European ones, contacted us, they were allowed to tow the burning Sounion oil tanker," Ansar Allah spokesman Muhammad Abdel Salam wrote on his X page.

Iran's mission to the UN said earlier that the Houthis had agreed to a temporary ceasefire to allow the towing of the Sounion tanker as it poses a potential environmental threat.

Abdel Salam stressed however that the attack on the tanker confirms the Houthis’ strong intent to continue attacking commercial ships linked with Israel until it stops its "aggression against the Gaza Strip" and lifts the blockade of the enclave.

The Greek-flagged Sounion tanker was attacked in the Red Sea on August 21. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Coordination Center (UKMTO) reported that the incident occurred 77 nautical miles west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah. According to the UK coordination center, the vessel was approached by two boats carrying around 15 armed men in total. A shootout between the attackers and the crew ensued, the ship was hit by four unidentified shells and went out of control. Later, the captain notified UKMTO about another attack, which resulted in a fire on board the vessel.

Greece’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy said the crew comprises 23 Philippine nationals and two Russians, adding that none of them was wounded in the incident. A spokesperson for EU military Operation Aspides in the Red Sea said the vessel’s crew had been evacuated.

Tags
Yemen
Pavel Durov's detention
France could not have detained Durov without agreeing this with US — US journalist
French President Emmanuel Macron "could or would have done that without the encouragement or at least agreement of the Biden administration," Tucker Carlson said
Read more
Durov not questioned in child abuse case after detention — prosecutors
The office declined to comment on the details of the investigation, saying it reached out to Switzerland to see if they had put in place a "legal procedure"
Read more
US about to give Kiev free hand to use Western weapons for strikes on Russia — MFA
"The impression is that the US establishment has generally abandoned common sense forever," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky finds situation in Donbass difficult for military
Active fighting is in progress in the Kupyansk, Liman, Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) and Kramatorsk areas, the president noted
Read more
Russian diplomats doing their best in Durov case — MFA
Maria Zakharova said Russia had requested consular access
Read more
Ukraine to freeze debt repayment to Cargill Financial, others this fall
The document also determines the procedure of making payments to lenders the country would have to make even if reaching a debt restructuring agreement
Read more
Houthis confirm that Sounion tanker can be towed
"After several international organizations, especially European ones, contacted us, they were allowed to tow the burning Sounion oil tanker," Ansar Allah spokesman Muhammad Abdel Salam said
Read more
Unmanned helicopters production to be launched in Rostov-on-Don next year
Investments under the first phase of the project are estimated at 500 mln rubles ($5.5 mln)
Read more
Russia-India dialogue on Ukraine to be resumed after PM Modi’s visit to Kiev — MFA
"In this regard we proceed from the fact that they are well aware of Russia’s stance which had repeatedly been brought to New Delhi at the highest levels," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukrainian troops failed to achieve its goals in Kursk Region, unable to advance — envoy
Andrey Kelin named the capture of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant or of a "substantial swath of land" west of Ukraine
Read more
Russia’s strike at Ukrainian army depot destroys 30 tons of fuel, three soldiers in DPR
Russian forces found out that Ukrainian troops had set up a materiel, fuel and lubricants depot on the premises of a woodworking plant, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Durov’s case currently doesn’t involve his brother — prosecutors
Prosecutors said they do not comment on the issuance of arrest warrants "in the interests of the secrecy of the investigation"
Read more
Sales of Russian-made electric car to start in 2024 — Avtotor
The retail price of the new car will be up to 1.5 million rubles ($20,625)
Read more
Lavrov slams as blackmail Kiev's demands for letting it use Storm Shadow against Russia
The Russian top diplomat warned that the West was playing with fire whenever it started discussions on this topic
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine tests its own ballistic missile
It is noted that the Palianytsia can reach targets at a distance of up to 600 kilometers
Read more
Telegram founder Durov under investigation in Switzerland for child abuse — media
According to Forbes, the court in Geneva initially declined to hear the criminal suit because more than three months had passed since the alleged violence by Durov
Read more
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Read more
Durov leave court after facing charges
Journalists waiting outside the court building failed to reach him for comments
Read more
Russian diplomat blames West for sponsoring terrorism
According to Maria Zakharova, Kiev’s Western handlers "obsessively keep pushing their Kiev puppets to continue the Ukrainian army’s insane and suicidal escapade in the Kursk Region"
Read more
Presidential aide raises alarm over West's increased naval activity near Russian borders
Nikolay Patrushev noted that the West has unleashed a campaign "to discredit Russia’s maritime activity, especially at high latitudes," while the environmental agenda is being used as an instrument of pressure to promote its own interests
Read more
No preconditions for peace talks on Ukraine, says Kremlin spokesman
"The Indian side consequently occupies the position of a supporter of peace, peaceful settlement by political and diplomatic means," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Foreign tourists made 4 mln trips to Russia in the first half of the year — Rosstat
Tourists from non-CIS countries made 1.6 mln trips to Russia in the first half of the year
Read more
Ukrainian army’s defenses in Novogrodovka in DPR ‘crack at the seams’ — military
According to the military sources in the DPR, the Ukrainian military has fled positions on the northeastern outskirts of Novogrodovka
Read more
Response for US involvement in Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region to be harsher — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that "practical consequences of what is not an accusation but an obvious fact are observed"
Read more
Russian Armed Forces liberate two settlements in Kursk Region
Two infantry combat vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, and three motor vehicles were also destroyed today in total, Deputy Head of the Main Military Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Paris Paralympics involving Russian athletes to open in Paris
The event to run through September 8 will enable 88 Russian Paralympic athletes to compete under a neutral flag
Read more
More rocket, artillery weapons delivered to Kursk Region — Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry pointed out that its task force was accepting requests on a round-the-clock basis, processing them within 24 hours
Read more
Moscow court arrests two Colombian mercenaries for fighting against Russian troops
The Lefortovsky Court ruling satisfied the request of preliminary investigation bodies for arrest of Ante Alexander and Medin Arand Jose Aron, suspected of mercenarism until October 22
Read more
Over 40 countries and territories confirm participation in Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum
Anton Kobyakov noted that the forum will introduce investors to the potential of the Far Eastern regions, which are important for international economic cooperation
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Foreign mercenaries involved in attack on Kursk Region — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova pointed out the shameless attempts of the Ukrainian propaganda to "forge fake materials about the allegedly harmless, careful" invaders
Read more
Belarus President Lukashenko says has nothing against detention of Durov in France
According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier told him about details of his previous conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, when they discussed human rights situation both in Minsk and Paris, where protests staged by yellow vests were in full swing in France
Read more
Ukraine’s 2014 coup was CIA’s political mistake — Putin
The Russian president noted that the US agency had achieved its goal of changing the government but failed to see what it would evolve into
Read more
Ukrainian troops leave some positions near Krasnoarmeisk in DPR
Several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, the defense circles said
Read more
Ukraine’s commander-in-chief says attack on Kursk failed to distract Russian forces
A few hours earlier, Verkhovna Rada member Aleksey Goncharenko (blacklisted as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) said that the situation for the Ukrainian army near Krasnoarmeisk was close to disaster
Read more
Fuel depot catches fire after drone attack in Russia’s Rostov Region
Governor Vasily Golubev said that there was no risk of the fire spreading to residential building
Read more
US mercenary tells about chaos in Ukrainian army in Kursk Region
The American spoke on condition of unanimity but ABC said it had identified him
Read more
Durov’s attorney slams charges against his client as absurd
"Telegram complies in all respects with European rules concerning digital technology," said David-Olivier Kaminski
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker ramps up production of components for air-launched rockets
The Izhevsk Mechanical Plant (part of the Kalashnikov Group) has improved the technological process of producing sets of mechanical parts for this type of weapons
Read more
Journalist Hersh says US won’t achieve Russia’s defeat in Ukraine
Earlier, Hersh wrote about the "paradox" of the current US administration's foreign policy, which is funneling money to Kiev, even though Ukraine is obviously not going to prevail, while at the same time refusing to engage in talks that could end the conflict
Read more
Online retailer Ozon resumes sales of expensive electronics from China
Notebooks, smartphones, tablets, and other goods with delivery from China are available on the marketplace again
Read more
Russian forces liberate Kamyshevka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia’s special operation upended perceptions of combat tactics, Medvedev says
According to the official, when the participants of the meeting start a new chapter of their lives and careers, it will also change them
Read more
Russia’s gold output rises by 5.9% in January-July
At the same time, in July, the figure increased by 10.1% compared to July last year and increased by 26.2% compared to June of this year
Read more
BRICS NDB Board of Governors meeting begins in Cape Town
The meeting will be attended by delegates from all the four NDB member nations, namely Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Russia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Kiev for demanding withdrawal of Belarusian troops from border
Maria Zakharova stressed that Minsk had drawn "the right conclusions from Ukrainian Banderites’ attack on Russia’s Kursk Region"
Read more
Telegram popularity growing in United States, France after Durov’s detention
The messenger climbs to the top position in the Social Media category in France by downloads from App Store
Read more
Russian forces cut off two key Ukrainian supply routes in Ugledar area
According to security officials, when moving along unpaved roads, enemy troops will now face minefields, which will complicate the situation for them
Read more
Russian forces gain control of commanding height in Sudzha district
Russian servicemen have already repelled six attacks by the enemy, who tried to attack in small groups
Read more
Russia’s drone production should increase fivefold by 2030 — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin explained that the new national projects pay special attention to achieving technological leadership
Read more
Russia’s unemployment rate reaches 2.4% in July
In July 2024, women accounted for 50.6% of the unemployed aged 15 and older and the unemployment rate for women (2.5%) was higher than the unemployment rate for men
Read more
Russia to succeed in special operation contrary to Kiev's 'victory plans' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow is aware of the "essence" of the Kiev regime
Read more
Russia has alternative routes for supplying gas to European countries — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "there are plans to create a hub in Turkey, this work is in progress"
Read more
Russian forces destroy about 30 Azov militants planning assault on Makeyevka in LPR
The Ukrainian militants who had survived realized that the idea held no prospects and returned to their positions, military expert Andrey Marochko reported
Read more
Electricity generation in Russia rises by 3.8% to 704 bln kWh in January-July
Nuclear power plants reduced their output by 2.6% in January-July to 121 bln kWh, while hydroelectric power plants increased their output by 12.2% in seven months to 129 bln kWh
Read more
Ukraine on brink of destruction thanks to Zelensky — opposition leader
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, when the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Kursk Region, Zelensky "sealed the fate of the Ukrainian statehood once and for all," drastically reducing the possibility of peace talks and keeping the country alive, "even though with territorial losses, but without being divided or absorbed by other states"
Read more
Russian electricity exports may decrease by 25% in 2024
According to the statement, the total volume of supplies last year was 10.3 bln kWh and there will be a decrease to about 8 bln kWh excluding China
Read more
Russia’s passenger car production rises by 55.2% to 391,000 over seven months
Passenger car production increased by 23.6% in July 2024 compared to July 2023, but decreased by 7.2% compared to June 2024
Read more
Ukrainian forces trying to break through into Russia’s Belgorod Region — authorities
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, Russian servicemen are carrying out routine work
Read more
BRICS facing task to keep energy transition from turning into West’s scam — MFA
The West makes "the world move to the system of accelerated energy transition in the interests of those companies that are currently involved in solar and wind energy," Dmitry Birichevsky noted
Read more
Telegram founder Pavel Durov shows up in court — news agency
The Paris prosecutor’s office suspects him of complicity in drug trafficking, fraud crimes against children committed through Telegram
Read more
Documentaries for 120th anniversary of TASS to go on TV soon — director general
Also, two TV broadcasters have approached TASS with proposals to create a fantasy film and a historical movie dedicated to the news agency
Read more
Russian consulate in Istanbul confirms deaths of Russian seamen onboard Russian ship
Russian diplomats are "in contact with the relevant authorities, the agent company and the captain of the ship to coordinate steps to prepare the necessary documents and repatriate the bodies of the victims to the Russian Federation"
Read more
Press review: Telegram in flux as CEO arrested and US supports Ukraine's chemical warfare
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 26th
Read more
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Read more
Volchansk may be completely destroyed due to massive Ukrainian attacks — administration
Vitaly Ganchev pointed out that the Ukrainian troops are actively using drones
Read more
US firms, companies controlled by Moldovan president transport biomaterials from Ukraine
The Russian general also named those who work for Ukrainian and US companies and are directly involved in the export of biomaterials
Read more
F-16s may have been hit in Russian strike on hangar in Ivano-Frankovsk — resistance
According to the report, fuel tanks were also hit in the strike
Read more
Ukrainian troops unable to maintain defense near Dimitrov — law enforcement
According to the source, the Ukrainian battlegroup in this area has significantly decreased in recent weeks
Read more
Kiev would consider Russia’s peace proposals if it was committed to ending conflict — MFA
"Recent events have once again underscored the true Nazi nature of the current authorities in Kiev, as well as those who back them," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia expects IAEA to clearly assess situation after chief’s visit to Kursk NPP
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the only goal is to ensure security and prevent a disaster scenario, "which is where the Kiev regime is pushing everyone"
Read more
Trump faces new US indictment in election interference case
The updated indictment features the same charges accusing the Republican presidential hopeful of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 vote
Read more
Russian troops successfully test Chistyulya counter-drone system in Ukraine operation
The Chistyulya counter-drone system fully suppresses control and navigation channels of enemy UAVs within a range of up to 1 km and also denies the transmission of photo and video images from a drone
Read more
Kuleba, Sikorski discuss steps to use NATO air defenses to take down targets over Ukraine
In the military sphere, we focused on the issue of MIG jets and agreed on further steps to create the possibility for Ukraine's neighbours to intercept from their territory Russian missiles and drones in the Ukrainian airspace, Foreign Ministers of Ukraine said
Read more
Russian forces press forward in Seversk area, eye Slavyansk — commander
It is also noted that the main goal in the area was to reach the town of Seversk
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen sent to Kursk Region without training, consent — POW
Asked whether there were many mobilized soldiers who were brought to the Kursk Region without any training, the prisoner nodded: "Of course there were many of them"
Read more
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Read more
Akhmat commandos liquidate several Polish, German mercenaries in Kursk Region
Russian FPV-drones hit one US-made Stryker and two Hummer vehicles
Read more
Macron invited Telegram CEO to move company to Paris — newspaper
Pavel Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris on August 24
Read more
Press review: IAEA chief pays visit to Kursk NPP and Kiev looks to get offensive
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 28th
Read more
Zelensky announces Ukraine will halt gas transit agreement with Russia's Gazprom
That said, after the contract expires Ukraine will make a decision about the transit of Russian gas through its territory to Europe jointly with the EU, the president noted
Read more
About 30-40% of Kharkov Region must be liberated to hold referendum — official
Vitaly Ganchev also hopes to hold a survey by the end of the year in order to gauge public interest in becoming a part of Russia
Read more
Israeli policy of escalation to lead to dangerous consequences — Palestinian authorities
"The escalation in the West Bank, which is taking place in parallel with the war in Gaza, will have disastrous consequences that will affect everyone without exception," Nabil Abu Rudeineh said
Read more
Companies take interest in Avtotor’s motors — Board Chairman
The electric motors plant of the company anticipates production of electric motors for motor vehicles to be produced at Avtotor plants, for automotive industry plants and related industries
Read more
Belarusian president slams proposals to turn away from Russia, side with Ukraine
Alexander Lukashenko said he would like the Belarusian people to understand the situation they lived in
Read more
Work underway to enhance protection of energy sites in Russia’s Kursk Region
Alexey Smirnov pointed out that preparations for the winter season were going according to plan
Read more
Ukrainian troops leaving positions in Krasnoarmeysk area without fight — lawmaker
Maryana Bezuglaya stressed that "the fragmentation of the front is increasing" and that the rotations taking place "lead to breaches and deaths"
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen surrender: situation in Kursk Region
In total, Kiev has lost up to 7,000 personnel since fighting started in the region
Read more
Charges of plotting attack for Ukraine brought against ex-official from Russia’s Belgorod
Investigators say the money was meant to sponsor unidentified members of a criminal ring plotting a terrorist act
Read more
Putin travels on trusted Russian aircraft — Kremlin
"All machinery in our country that transports citizens is also maintained at the proper level," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Telegram’s future largely depends on its developers’ team — official
In regards to alternatives to Telegram, Igor Ashmanov noted that there are about 20 of them in Russia alone
Read more
Ukraine’s military suffers heavy casualties in Kursk area over past day — commander
"The frontline has not undergone any significant changes and yesterday our adjacent units liberated and mopped up two communities," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Russia delivers overnight precision strike at Ukrainian military airfields
Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the community of Orlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day
Read more
Moscow demands cessation of airstrikes on Syria — Russia's UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the key to peace in Syria could be "the West's abandonment of its hard-headed anti-Damascus attitudes and the establishment of normal, equal and mutually respectful relations with the Syrian Arab Republic"
Read more
Russia permanently bans entry to 92 US nationals including reporters — MFA
The ban applies to some reporters from the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and the New York Times, according to the statement
Read more
Ukraine’s refusal of Russian gas to damage seriously European consumers — Kremlin
Due to this decision, Europe will have to pay "a far higher price" for gas, which will make the industry of the continent’s countries less competitive, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russian army good in winter fighting — Trump
Ex-US President and Republican Party nominee for the presidential election Donald Trump said that Russia is not easy to beat, and they're a massive military
Read more
US never wished to see Ukraine in NATO — Ukrainian MP
Sergey Rakhmanin recalled that Washington's representatives repeatedly told Kiev back in the 1990s that Ukraine’s admission to the alliance was not on the agenda
Read more
After attack on Kursk Region no negotiations with Kiev possible — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that "this lawlessness is taking place with the full connivance of the West and its encouragement of terrorist activities by the Kiev regime"
Read more
Russian researcher sees little potential for Ukraine to build mid-range ballistic missile
Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asserted that Kiev had allegedly tested "the first Ukrainian ballistic missile"
Read more
Kiev doesn’t expect new military aid packages from current US administration — lawmaker
Yegor Chernyov said Ukraine would count on new aid in 2025
Read more