Houthis confirm that Sounion tanker can be towed

DUBAI, August 29. /TASS/. Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement has confirmed that the the Sounion tanker, which sustained damaged in an attack in the Red Sea, can be towed.

"After several international organizations, especially European ones, contacted us, they were allowed to tow the burning Sounion oil tanker," Ansar Allah spokesman Muhammad Abdel Salam wrote on his X page.

Iran's mission to the UN said earlier that the Houthis had agreed to a temporary ceasefire to allow the towing of the Sounion tanker as it poses a potential environmental threat.

Abdel Salam stressed however that the attack on the tanker confirms the Houthis’ strong intent to continue attacking commercial ships linked with Israel until it stops its "aggression against the Gaza Strip" and lifts the blockade of the enclave.

The Greek-flagged Sounion tanker was attacked in the Red Sea on August 21. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Coordination Center (UKMTO) reported that the incident occurred 77 nautical miles west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah. According to the UK coordination center, the vessel was approached by two boats carrying around 15 armed men in total. A shootout between the attackers and the crew ensued, the ship was hit by four unidentified shells and went out of control. Later, the captain notified UKMTO about another attack, which resulted in a fire on board the vessel.

Greece’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy said the crew comprises 23 Philippine nationals and two Russians, adding that none of them was wounded in the incident. A spokesperson for EU military Operation Aspides in the Red Sea said the vessel’s crew had been evacuated.