Russian Reconciliation Center conducts humanitarian mission in Syria’s Quneitra

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Officers from the Russian Reconciliation Center have conducted a humanitarian mission in the settlement of Mamtana of Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk said.

"Over the past day, officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties conducted a humanitarian mission in the settlement of Mamtana of the Quneitra province. 300 food sets weighting 2.9 metric tons in total were distributed," Ignasyuk said.