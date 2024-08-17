US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) registered 12 violations of Syria’s airspace, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition in the past 24 hours, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, 12 violations of the Syrian Arab Republic’s airspace use regulations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by a pair of F-15 fighter jets, a pair of F/A-18 fighter-bombers and four pairs of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition," Ignasyuk said.

In the reported period, the center also registered seven violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition. The incidents were related to UAV flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

Apart from that, two attacks on positions held by Syrian pro-government forces were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone. They were coming from areas in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces, held by the Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan (terrorist groups, both outlawed in Russia).

Also, one Syrian serviceman was injured by sniper fire coming from terrorists’ positions in the Kafr Hani district in the Aleppo province.