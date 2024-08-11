Serbian president praises police tactics during protests

BELGRADE, August 11. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic praised police tactics during the protest aginst lithium mining.

"I want to commend the police, the Security and Information Agency of Serbia and all our law enforcement officers for their professionalism, patience and respect for all the rights of those who did not respect the rights of others, unlike how it happens in other countries of the world," he said. "I am happy that we reacted so calmly, peacefully and wisely despite the violence against people and the country as a whole."

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that his agency had detained some protesters in Belgrade, who are suspected of criminal offenses.

The protest in Belgrade, which was directed against plans to start mining lithium, brought together up to 27,000 people.