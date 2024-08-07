US plans to contact Ukraine’s military to learn about objectives of attack on Kursk Region

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. The US administration plans to get in touch with the Ukrainian military to learn about the objectives of their attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"We've seen the reporting obviously. So, we're going to reach out to the Ukrainian military to learn more about their objectives," she said when asked about President Joe Biden’s attitude to the incident. "As far as the specifics on that, I would refer you to the Ukrainians to speak about their own military operations."

According to the White House spokesperson, the US administration was unaware of Ukraine’s plans to attack Russia.

When asked whether the use of US-made weapons against the Kursk Region could entail further escalation, she said, "I'm just not going to get into hypotheticals."

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. An attempt to break through the state border was thwarted. Russian air defense forces shot down 26 Ukrainian drones and several missiles over the region. The attacks claimed five lives. According to the Russian health ministry, twenty-four people, including six children, received wounds.

Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the operation on the Kursk Region’s border will be completed by the defeat of Ukrainian troops and regaining control of the Russian state border. According to the officer, the Ukrainian assault involved up to 1,000 servicemen. The enemy lost 315 people, at least 100 of them as killed, along with 54 units of equipment, including seven tanks.