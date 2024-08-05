Monday’s death toll from protests in Bangladesh up to over 110

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. At least 110 people have been killed in riots in Bangladesh on Monday, the Business Standard newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, the majority of deaths - 71 - were reported from the capital city of Dhaka.

Crowds of protesters are still roaming streets in Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities eve after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has fled the country. The army has temporarily taken power in the country and called on people to stop violence. An interim government is expected to be formed soon.

According to the local mass media, thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent hours. Arsons, acts of vandalism, and lootings have been reported. The protesters wrecked the prime minister’s residence, broke the statue of the country’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and set fire to his museum, broke into the parliamentary building, the ruling party’s office, attacked houses of the party’s top officials, police stations, and offices of leading television channels.