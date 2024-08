NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the capital of Bangladesh is closed until further notice, Executive Director of the main air harbor in the country Kamrul Islam told reporters.

"All operations at the airport were shut at 4:54 p.m. [10:54 a.m. UTC]," he said.

The decision was made in view of a huge number of people coming to the airport after news on resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.