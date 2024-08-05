Israeli army reports eliminating Hamas’ economy minister in Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has eliminated Abed Al-Zeriei, Hamas’ economy minister, in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army press service said.

According to it, Abed Al-Zeriei was killed on August 4 as a result of an airstrike carried out on the basis of Israeli intelligence.

The Israeli military says that Al-Zeriei, in addition to his ministerial position, was involved with Hamas' military wing, where he oversaw manufacturing. "The Manufacturing Department operates to increase Hamas' weapons capabilities, including by exchanging information with other terrorist organizations across the Middle East," the army said.

"Al-Zeriei had a significant role in directing Hamas' efforts to seize control of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and in managing Hamas-controlled markets. Furthermore, he was responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas, and funds for terrorist purposes," it added.