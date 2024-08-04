Netanyahu warns about heavy price those who attack Israel will have to pay

TEL AVIV, August 4. /TASS/. Israel is ready to stand against Iran and its satellites and warns anyone venturing to attack it that they will have to pay a high price, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Iran and its minions are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism. We are determined to stand against them on every front and in every arena - near and far. Whoever seeks to harm us will pay a very heavy price," the prime minister’s office quoted him as saying.

The Israeli defense ministry said earlier that Minister Yoav Gallant was holding a meeting with senior officials of the Israeli army and security services to discuss potential actions in case of an Iranian attack.