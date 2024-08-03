Israeli military eliminates four radicals in airstrike in Tulkarm

TEL AVIV, August 3. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has eliminated in an airstrike a group of four armed radicals during a counterterrorism operation near the West Bank city of Tulkarm.

According to the IDF statement, the radicals opened fire on Israeli troops and then were eliminated.

The IDF said that it was the second "terrorist detachment" eliminated from the air during the operation that kicked off in the morning of August 3 in the Tulkarm area.

Earlier, the IDF said that five armed radicals were killed in an Israeli Air Force strike on the outskirts of Tulkarm.