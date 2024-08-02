Poland’s LOT airlines cancel flights to Lebanon, Israel for August 2-4

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. LOT canceled flights to Beirut and Tel Aviva for coming days, Press Officer of the Polish air carrier Krzysztof Moczulski told PAP news agency.
"LOT Polish Airlines made the decision to cancel eight flights to Lebanon, Israel, and back [to Poland] after the review of flight safety [in the region], airline’s spokesman said. This refers to evening flights from Warsaw to Beirut and Tel Aviv on August 2 and 3 and return night flights to the Polish capital on August 3 and 4. Booking of tickets for direct flights to these destinations is not available on airline’s website until August 9.