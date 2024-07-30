At least 37 civilians killed, over 70 injured in Gaza Strip over past day

CAIRO, July 30. /TASS/. At least 37 people were killed and 73 injured in the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

Thus, "since October 7, 2023, the number of victims of Israeli aggression has increased to 39,400, with 90,996 injured," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel. According to its information, some victims are still under the rubble and ambulances and civil defense teams cannot reach them.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar that lasted a week, during which 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and fighting resumed, continuing to this day.