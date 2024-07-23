Probability of Trump winning US presidential race nearing 70% — British bookmakers

LONDON, July 23. /TASS/. Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for US president, is the betting favorite among British oddsmakers, with the probability of his winning the presidential race ranging from 63 to 69%.

Betting odds on Trump range from 1.57 to 1.44, remaining about the same even after President Joe Biden announced his decision to drop out of the race.

US President Kamala Harris, who was endorsed by Biden as a potential Democratic candidate, is seen by British bookmakers as Trump’s strongest potential rival. Her betting odds range from 2.75 to 2.5, which stands for implied probability of 36-40%.

One can also bet on Michelle Obama, the wife of former US President Barack Obama, although she never announced her plans to seek election. Nevertheless, the probability of her win is estimated between one and seven percent.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to run on the Democratic ticket. However, after his fiasco at the televised election debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls intensified for the incumbent president to drop out of the race and on July 21 he announced his decision not to seek re-election and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president.