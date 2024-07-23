Ill-wishers unable to mar relations with Russia, says Serbian president

BELGRADE, July 23./TASS/. The level of relations between Serbia and Russia is very good, and it will remain as such despite the ill-wishers, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"We have good, very good relations with the Russian Federation, and they will continue despite everyone who would like us not to have them. Just as we are going to continue our European path despite all those who would like us to stop there, and these are not pro-Russian <...> minded people," Vucic said at the ceremony to unveil a new terminal at the Nis airport.

Earlier, Vucic said that Serbia intends to pursue its policy in line with the plans to join the European Union, but will maintain its stance on refusing to join anti-Russian sanctions.

"We will keep the European path, and we will also cooperate with China, Russia and everyone else. Maybe sanctions will be imposed if we can no longer defend ourselves. But I said this already two-and-a-half years ago and as you can see, we have withstood these two-and-a-half years. I would like things to stay that way. Perhaps the government will make a decision that will be contrary to my wishes, but in this case, the question will come up about my legitimacy and whether I can stay in my position," Vucic said then.

The Serbian leader separately emphasized that his country is pursuing an independent policy despite enormous pressure.