Trump outpolls Biden in 14 battleground states — media

NEW YORK, July 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has overtaken incumbent leader Joe Biden in the polls in 14 key states, CNN reported.

According to the channel, after Biden's debate debacle on June 27, a poll of 15,000 US citizens showed that the head of the White House began to lose to his rival even in those states in which he defeated him in the previous presidential election of 2020. Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are among the key states. Biden's position is also poor in Colorado, Minnesota, Maine, New Mexico, Virginia and New Hampshire.

The polls also found that four Democrats who could potentially replace Biden in the election outperformed him in swing states. The list included Senator Mark Kelly (Arizona) and governors Wes Moore (Maryland), Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania) and Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan).

On July 2, CNN reported that Biden's approval rating hit a new low after his lackluster performance in the June 27 debate against Trump. Pollsters favor Trump, who is ahead of his rival by six points, 49% to 43%. In addition, three-quarters of American voters thought that the Democratic Party would have a better chance of winning the presidency in 2024 if their nominee was anyone other than Biden. The US presidential election will be held on November 5.