Biden calls for not making assumptions about motives of gunman who shot at Trump

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has called for refraining from jumping at conclusions about the motives of the gunman who made an assassination attempt at former President Donald Trump.

"We don’t yet have any information about the motive of the shooter. We know who he is. I urge everyone — everyone, please, don’t make assumptions about his motives or his affiliations," he said.

"Let the FBI do their job, and their partner agencies do their job. I’ve instructed that this investigation be thorough and swift. And the investigators will have every resource they need to get this done," he stressed.

The assassination attempt on Trump was staged at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania late on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, he received a minor injury - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The shooter was killed by officers of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state.

The FBI are investigating the shooting at Trump’s rally as a possible domestic terrorism attack and assassination.