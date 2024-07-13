{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Death toll from Israeli attack near Khan-Yunis rises to 90 — Gaza’s health ministry

The ministry said that almost half of those killed were women and children

CAIRO, July 13. /TASS/. A total of 90 Palestinians were killed and 300 more were wounded in Israel’s air attack on the Al-Mawasi area near Gaza’s southern town of Khan Younis, the enclave’s health ministry said.

Earlier, the health ministry said that 71 people were killed in the Israeli attack and 289 people were injured.

The ministry said that almost half of those killed were women and children. Among the wounded, according to the ministry, are "dozens of teenagers and women, many of them are seriously injured." The strike hit a tent camp for temporarily displaced persons.

The Al Hadath television channel reported that the Israeli attack killed Rafa Salama, commander of Palestinian movement Hamas’ militant wing in Khan Younis. Hamas has not commented on this yet. According to Al Hadath, the Israeli attack on al-Mawasi targeted Mohammed al-Deif, Hamas’ military wing commander.

According to available information, al-Deif was seriously injured in the airstrike near Khan Younis. Moreover, several radicals ensuring personal protection of Hamas’ military wing commander were killed in the Israeli attack. However, a Hamas spokesman said that "only civilians were hit by [Israel’s] strike near Khan Younis." Hamas said in an official statement that Israel’s claims that the strike on the al-Mawasi area targeted the radical movement’s militant wing commanders are lies that whitewash Israel’s forces and attempt to cover up the scale of the Khan Younis tragedy.

Israel will not end war in Gaza until it eliminates Hamas, Netanyahu reiterates
"Victory will be achieved when we eliminate the military and Hamas's governing capacity, freeing our hostages, removing the threat of Gaza from Israel, and return our residents of the south and north safely to their homes," Israeli Prime Minister said
Total of 19 Ukrainian drones destroyed in borderline Kursk region in past day
A roof of a house caught fire in the village of Gornal
Biden sees no point in allowing Kiev to strike Moscow with US missiles
It makes no sence, US President told reporters
Lukashenko plans to hold talks with Putin on next steps on Ukraine
I think we will soon touch upon these issues at a meeting with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and mull over how we will be acting," Lukashenko said
Russian corporate tax to be increased to 25% from 2025
Extra earnings from the corporate increase are expected to be about $17.85 bln in 2025
Uralkali doubles exports in 2023 to historical average monthly volumes
At the end of 2023, the share of export sales in the company’s total sales was 76%
Russian army hits Ukrainian military train, wiping out 20 units of equipment, 120 troops
The Russian Defense Ministry released video footage showing how the train was wiped out
Trump invites Biden to take cognitive test together
"All presidential candidates should be mandated to take a cognitive test and aptitude test, regardless of their age," former US leader said
Ukraine attacked Russian positions with chemical drone in June 2024
According to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the laboratory results confirmed the use of prussic acid
Russian air defenses down four drones over three regions last night
In southern Russia’s Rostov Region, a drone attack has caused an oil depot to catch fire
Russian Presidential Administration's Aurus involved in traffic accident in Moscow
According to available information, the accident involved an intoxicated pedestrian
Russian paratroopers wipe out enemy electronic warfare station on Dnieper bank
Reconnaissance units track various targets using ZALA drones round the clock
Lukashenko says tensions on Ukrainian border eliminated
Now we have no problems with the Ukrainians, and I hope we won’t have any," the president said
Turkey discussing new grain corridor with Russia, Ukraine — Erdogan
We want to work on the grain corridor with the Ukrainian side also, President of Turkey said
Sweden has ‘neither the right nor will’ to disagree with US over Nord Stream — diplomat
Let me remind you that the crime was committed in Sweden’s special economic zone. And the reason for such legal apathy is that the chief beneficiary of the terrorist attack is the administration of [US President Joe] Biden, who did not even keep secret the relevant plans
India saved $10.5 bln over two years on oil purchases from Russia — newspaper
Oil has not been traditionally a pillar of Russian-Indian relations but this commodity is now at the forefront in trade relations between Moscow and New Delhi, the news outlet stressed
Putin well-protected against threats coming from Kiev
Peskov commented on the words of Kirill Budanov, chief of the Ukrainian military intelligence service (who is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), about assassination attempts on the Russian leader
Kremlin sees conflict of interest between Turkey's SCO hopes, NATO membership
"As you can see, numerous countries are seeking to join the SCO, and this topic is always on the agenda," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russia uncertain if Ukraine would reciprocate with ceasefire — Putin
The Russian president said that Moscow ultimately "faced deception again as all agreements [involving the troops withdrawal], which had been reached in Istanbul, were thrown in the trash"
Putin signs law demanding pre-approval of foreign trips by Russian lawmakers
Under the law, Russian lawmakers can lose their mandates if they travel abroad without approval, with business trips being an exception
Kiev reportedly used ATACMS for strike on Skadovsk injuring two
Governor Vladimir Saldo noted that after a shelling of Novaya Kakhovka with cluster munitions a private house burned down
Russia’s UN envoy says Norway-supplied system fired missile that hit Kiev hospital
"We are also waiting for a reaction from the Norwegian government, who apparently supplied Zelensky's clique with this NASAMS system," Vasily Nebenzya stressed
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syria’s airspace 12 times in past day
In addition, 11 violations by the coalition of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, related to flights by unmanned aerial vehicles, not coordinated with the Russian side, were recorded over the past day
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
As its specific feature, a Javelin missile climbs above using an arched flight trajectory and then strikes down the turrets of tanks and other armored vehicles where the armor is the thinnest
US freezes aid to Georgia — Under Secretary of State
Uzra Zeya noted that Georgia’s integration into the EU has also been suspended
Geopolitical dialogue between Turkey, Russia has nowhere to go — expert
"Bilateral trade is faltering, Ukraine-related pressure intensifies, efforts to efficiently normalize the situation in the Syrian direction have thus far been unsuccessful," Hasan Selim Ozertem pointed out
Serbia won’t allow another aggression against itself, Vucic tells Biden
Vucic also noted that retired General Wesley Clark "left an indelible mark on the Balkans," but not in the form of support, aid or infrastructure projects, but by carrying out "the murder of our people and our children"
Officer killed, five private homes destroyed in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region
Alexander Masliyenko, the head of the rapid response department in the Shebekino municipality, was killed in the line of duty, the governor said
Russian commander predicts Ukraine conflict will end this fall
According to Apty Alaudinov, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end
Data copied from SSJ 100 flight recorders, prepared for decoding, analysis
The committee added that "during the work, flight data and cockpit voice recorders were found and delivered to the IAC."
Ukraine to get far fewer numbers of F-16 fighter jets than was planned — Bloomberg
Jim Townsend, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, said that Russia’s expertise in hitting runways would pose another problem
NATO summit sets course for military confrontation with Russia, ambassador believes
Alexander Tokovinin lambasted the dead-end course as he said that there were people in Europe who are brave enough to state that explicitly, referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
China to respond in kind to US restrictions unless Washignton changes course — diplomat
According to Liu Pengyu, Beijing "urges the US to stop smears against China" and "lift its illegal unilateral sanctions against Chinese officials"
Plane sent out distress signal before going off the radar, crashing outside Moscow
The Superjet-100 airliner crashed, killing all three pilots, as it was making a test flight after repairs
Russian boxer wins WBA World Champion title
Muslim Gadzhimagomedov beat China’s Zhaoxin Zhang at the IBA Champions Night in the town of Serpukhov outside Moscow
Russian analyst foresees enduring conflict between US, China
According to Andrey Kortunov, Washington cannot accept China as an equal power in terms of international influence, status and capability
Russian wrestler Shamil Mamedov declines participation in Paris Olympics
Mamedov is one of the top 65 kg freestyle wrestlers
Ukrainian troops withdraw from central part of Urozhainoye in south Donetsk area
The community of Urozhainoye is located at the border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region
Lavrov calls election campaign in United States ‘a pitiful sight’
"And if the system of so-called American democracy produces such results or such a course of the election campaign, everyone could draw their own conclusions about how it’s all orchestrated, how it’s arranged," Russian Foreign Minister said
Russian economy adapted to sanctions — Japan’s trade association
The reason why anti-Russian sanctions did not produce the desired effect was in the wrong assessment of the situation by the West, Hase Naoya said
Ukrainian troops in Volchansk will soon be trapped in a pocket — Russian lawmaker
As the State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky noted, despite the fact that it is a small city, it is heavily fortified
Flight recorders found after SSJ 100 crash can be decoded
On Friday afternoon, a Sukhoi SuperJet 100 crashed in the Kolomna urban district near Moscow
Israeli military fires loitering munitions towards base of pro-Iranian groups in Syria
The strike was coming from the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian official added
Putin hands Modi highest state award five years after the fact
The Russian president and the Indian prime minister are holding official talks at the Kremlin, which began with a meeting in the Green Drawing Room of the Grand Kremlin Palace
Russia to shoot down F-16s over Ukraine — chief delegate to arms control talks in Vienna
Konstantin Gavrilov recalled that unfriendly countries had already been warned about the seriousness of this issue
Kaspersky Lab completes smartphone testing with KasperskyOS.
The company explained that it helped to collect the necessary information for further development
Baku denies reports on use of white phosphorus munitions in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry described these accusations as unfounded
German chancellor says deployment of US missiles unlikely to raise tensions with Russia
According to Olaf Scholz, these weapons are a deterrent serving to prevent
Russia’s Nebo-M radars can detect F-22, F-35 warplanes — developer
Nebo-M can detect aircraft and ballistic missiles at a distance of one thousand kilometers
Iranian president-elect blasts US for fabricating crisis around Tehran’s nuclear program
As the US pursues such a policy toward Tehran it continues to "support the nuclear weapons of Israel," Masoud Pezeshkian maintained
Over 700 foreigners accused of fighting on Ukraine’s side — Russia’s investigative agency
Russia’s Investigative Committee has recently submitted criminal cases for convicting in absentia five more mercenaries from Australia, Algeria, the United States and Latvia, it said
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syria’s airspace 13 times in past day
Seven violations by the coalition related to flights by unmanned aerial vehicles, not coordinated with the Russian side, were recorded over the past day
Russian Investigative Committee to look into Friday’s air crash near Moscow
Criminal investigators are already working at the site of the crash
German senior executive of large company found dead in his apartment in Moscow
According to the source, the door of his apartment was broken open after he did not appear in his office
Apple uses unfair competition methods — Indian antitrust authority
According to the report, "app developers have no choice but to adhere to Apple's unfair terms, including the mandatory use of Apple's proprietary billing and payment system"
European Commission offered secret censorship to X social network — Musk
"The other platforms accepted that deal. X did not," Elon Musk said
Biden says he is not yet ready for talks with Putin
However, the US president said shortly after that he would be ready to talk with the Russian president, if the latter initiated the phone call
Iran to actively support initiatives to achieve peace in Ukraine — president-elect
"My government will stand prepared to actively support initiatives aimed at achieving this objective," Masoud Pezeshkian said
Putin, Modi discussed use of national payment systems
There is also an arrangement on interaction between the central banks on the issue of accepting national payment cards, Maxim Oreshkin noted
Kiev convenes IAEA meeting under false pretext — Russian diplomat
"As a justification, Ukraine cited 27 radiation sources in the hospital as well as two technical cooperation projects in which the Okhmatdet hospital takes part under the IAEA technical cooperation program," Roman Ustinov said
Zelensky says he carries gun on him, practices shooting
The President of Ukraine noted that at the beginning of the special military operation on Bankova Street in Kyiv there were boxes with weapons and ammunition
Russia's Medvedev wants NATO, Ukraine snuffed out for good
"We must do all we can to make sure that Ukraine’s 'irreversible path' to NATO ends in the demise of either Ukraine or NATO. Or - even better - both," the politician said
Russia 'knows nothing' about Trump's plan for peace in Ukraine — diplomat
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Russia is constantly "monitoring contacts established by foreign leaders while they are in the United States"
Russian president signs law banning GMO production
The document obliges importers of GMO products to a compulsory public registration
Russia to respond to stricter terms of fishing vessels’ calls to Norwegian ports
Introduced restrictions "undermine one of individual areas of practical interaction that are still maintained between Moscow and Oslo," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Russian forces strike plant producing explosives for Ukrainian army
Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a P-18 radar station and struck a plant for the production of explosives as well as concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in 136 areas
Russia vows immediate countermeasures should West take its assets — MFA
"We have a range of political, economic countermeasures against those attempting to get hold of Russian reserves," Maria Zakharova said
Rostelecom warns of disruptions in Youtube service for Russian users
Due to issues with the operation of Google's equipment and the inability to expand it amidst rising traffic, there is a significant overload on the existing infrastructure, particularly in traffic exchange between operators, according to the statement
Ukrainian President Putin, Vice President Trump: Biden's blunders
The major US broadcasters - ABC, CBS and NBC - featured excerpts of Biden's gaffes in their evening newscasts, which are the most watched news programs in the country
Kremlin unaware of details of Kazakhstan’s depository call to withdraw Russian securities
"Certainly, we will check with our economic authorities," Dmitry Peskov added
Elon Musk donates to group working to elect Donald Trump — agency
According to Bloomberg, this is "a major gambit by the world’s richest person to make his imprint on the US political landscape"
Concrete steps toward normalization with Syria can be expected soon — Erdogan
According to the Turkish leaders, the United States and Iran should support the process of normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria
Ukrainian troops resort to any opportunity to surrender — commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Ukrainian forces are thrown to the battlefront without any proper military training and equipment
Australian PM tells Russia to back off over arrest of two people accused of espionage
The Australian premier claimed that Russia was a "country that has no respect for international law"
US expert rings alarm bell over Washington’s plans to deploy its missiles in Germany
According to Theodore Postol, the statement from Washington and Berlin means that a mobile modification of the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System that can launch nuclear-capable ballistic missiles may be deployed in Germany
Europe ‘creaking at the seams’ now, says Kremlin spokesman
History is bound to recur in one configuration or another, said Peskov
Artillery crews of Russia’s Battlegroup West destroy Ukrainian ammunition depot
According to the Defense Ministry, a drone team helped spot Ukrainian troops moving among civilian buildings
Putin accuses West of actions resembling 'classic colonialism'
The Russian leader said that the elites of the so-called golden billion countries fiercely resist the efforts of BRICS members to create a multipolar world order
Russia to upgrade Buyan-M-class missile corvettes
Each warship of this series undergoes substantial sea trials
Up to 100 Frenchmen may fight for Ukrainian army in Kharkov Region — security officials
The official said that they could be members of the French Foreign Legion
US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass
A pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of Rafale and two pairs of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area
Russia only targets military facilities in Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov recommended that media workers be guided by statements from the Russian Defense Ministry, "which has ruled out the possibility that attacks were carried out on some civilian targets, saying that the incident in question was caused by a falling air defense missile"
Three foreign nationals arrested for trespassing at Baikonur spaceport
In early June, two diggers from France were found in an area beyond the spaceport’s security perimeter
Russia sees meddling in internal US politics as unacceptable — diplomat
"It is no coincidence that we have told the Americans many times that one of the hardest moments in the history of our relations, when they suffered enormous damage, was related to their attempts to use the topic of Russian interference in their election," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial sites, air bases over week
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 4,380 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia’s OSCE envoy says photo, video evidence proves NASAMS missile hit Kiev hospital
Rockets were supplied to Ukraine by Norway, Maxim Buyakevich said
Conflict in Ukraine fraught with extension, use of nuclear weapons — top Turkish diplomat
Hakan Fidan stressed that from the very beginning of the conflict in Ukraine his country has been making efforts to settle it diplomatically and will continue doing so
Russia to respond to deployment of US long-range missiles in Europe — Kremlin spokesman
Peskov explained that the paradox is that the United States keeps making money, while Europe in "in the crosshairs of missiles."
Russia calls on West to restore nuclear deal after Iran's presidential election — diplomat
Meanwhile, the Iranian side, China and Russia have repeatedly that they are ready to restore the deal
NATO promises Ukraine 'irreversible path' into abyss, not to alliance — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Ukraine "is still kind of welcome in the alliance, however it is obvious that all this looks more like a game not with Ukraine, but in the remains of Ukraine"
Germany has secret plan for deploying NATO troops eastwards — newspaper
According to a Bundeswehr officer, the plan also envisages the construction of camps for prisoners of war
Russia condemns Israeli strikes at Syrian ports — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Russia "insistently calls on the Israeli leadership to refrain from force actions against Syria and disregarding international law"
SSJ New plane carrying out test flight landed in Rameskoye airport successfully
Earlier on Friday, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane that was carrying out a test flight after repairs crashed in the Moscow Region, killing three crew members
Orban told NATO summit Kiev should not join alliance — Bloomberg
Hungarian Prime Minister also refused to pitch in on military support for Ukraine
Volume of investment in Volga car project will exceed $662 mln
Volga cars will be produced at the site of the Nizhny Novgorod automobile cluster, while the serial production will start in 2024 and from 2025 the production will be carried out in a full cycle mode
Kremlin vows legal action against US bill on seizing Russian assets
Dmitry Peskov noted that the trial will be "very complex," but will cause severe damage to US economic interests if the US authorities finally approve the bill regarding Russian assets
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev retires from quarterfinal with injury
The match ended 6-4 in favor of the Czech tennis player
FACTBOX: What is known about Superjet-100 crash in Moscow Region
There was only a crew of three onboard, and all of them died
Russian Defense Ministry: first Ukrainian chemical lab found during special operation
