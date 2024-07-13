Death toll from Israeli attack near Khan-Yunis rises to 90 — Gaza’s health ministry

CAIRO, July 13. /TASS/. A total of 90 Palestinians were killed and 300 more were wounded in Israel’s air attack on the Al-Mawasi area near Gaza’s southern town of Khan Younis, the enclave’s health ministry said.

Earlier, the health ministry said that 71 people were killed in the Israeli attack and 289 people were injured.

The ministry said that almost half of those killed were women and children. Among the wounded, according to the ministry, are "dozens of teenagers and women, many of them are seriously injured." The strike hit a tent camp for temporarily displaced persons.

The Al Hadath television channel reported that the Israeli attack killed Rafa Salama, commander of Palestinian movement Hamas’ militant wing in Khan Younis. Hamas has not commented on this yet. According to Al Hadath, the Israeli attack on al-Mawasi targeted Mohammed al-Deif, Hamas’ military wing commander.

According to available information, al-Deif was seriously injured in the airstrike near Khan Younis. Moreover, several radicals ensuring personal protection of Hamas’ military wing commander were killed in the Israeli attack. However, a Hamas spokesman said that "only civilians were hit by [Israel’s] strike near Khan Younis." Hamas said in an official statement that Israel’s claims that the strike on the al-Mawasi area targeted the radical movement’s militant wing commanders are lies that whitewash Israel’s forces and attempt to cover up the scale of the Khan Younis tragedy.