UN spokesman reminds NATO world can be safe only if it is free of nuclear weapons

UNITED NATIONS, July 11. /TASS/. The UN believes the world can be safe from nuclear weapons only if it is free of nuclear weapons, said Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

He made the statement in response to a request from TASS to comment on a clause in the latest NATO summit declaration, where the alliance reaffirms its nuclear status and the commitment to upgrade weapons.

"The only comment would be to remind everyone our secretary general's position, which is the only way to be safe from nuclear weapons is to be in a world free of nuclear weapons," the spokesman said.

The declaration of the latest NATO summit in Washington, which was released on Wednesday, stated that the organization will be a nuclear alliance as long as nuclear weapons exist. NATO countries will continue to pursue a policy of nuclear deterrence, adhering to the principles of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. The alliance will remain committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its nuclear weapons, including through their modernization. NATO will also strengthen its nuclear capabilities.