TEL AVIV, July 10. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it wrapped up a two-week operation in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

"During the fighting, servicemen eliminated dozens of terrorists" in the area and also "destroyed eight underground tunnels" that radicals used to store weapons and communications equipment, the IDF said in a statement.

Two of the eight tunnels were blown up over the past day, according to the IDF.