China urges US to acknowledge that Taiwan’s push for independence jeopardizes security

BEIJING, June 28. /TASS/. The United States must acknowledge how destructive moves by Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party are to security in the Taiwan Strait and stop supplying the island’s administration with weapons, Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said in a telephone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.

"The United States must fully acknowledge that the push for 'Taiwanese independence' by the Democratic Progressive Party seriously jeopardizes peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning quoted the senior Chinese diplomat as saying. Ma also called on Washington to adhere to the Three Communiques signed by China and the United States and honor its commitment not to support the island’s "independence."

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.

The United States severed diplomatic relations with the island in 1979 and established ties with China. While recognizing the One China principle, Washington maintains contacts with the Taipei administration. And the United States is the largest supplier of weapons to Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has estimated that, in the past few years, the US has sent weapons worth over $70 bln to the island.