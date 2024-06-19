US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syria’s airspace 16 times in past day

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Aircraft belonging to the US-led international coalition made 16 unauthorized incursions into Syria’s airspace over the al-Tanf area in the past 24 hours, Major General Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"In the Al-Tanf area, 16 violations by the coalition’s pair of F-15 fighter jets, pair of Rafale fighter jets, two pairs of Typhoon fighter jets and four pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft were recorded over the past 24 hours," Popov said.

In addition, 11 violations by the coalition of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, related to flights by unmanned aerial vehicles, not coordinated with the Russian side, were recorded.

According to Popov, by doing so, the coalition continues to create dangerous preconditions for air incidents and accidents, and also aggravates the situation in Syria’s airspace.

He indicated that over the past 24 hours, two shelling attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia) against the Syrian government forces’ positions had been recorded in the Idlib province.