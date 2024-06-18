Gaza death toll from Israeli operations nears 37,400 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, June 18. /TASS/. Almost 37,400 Palestinians have died and nearly 85,500 suffered injuries as a result of the military operation by the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip which started at the beginning of last October, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave.

"The number of victims of the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip has reached 37,372," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

According to the report, 85,452 Palestinians have been injured in the enclave. Over the past 24 hours alone, Israeli forces in Gaza killed 25 people and injured 80, the Ministry of Health said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted for a week. During this time, 110 hostages were released, according to the Israeli side. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed, continuing to this day.