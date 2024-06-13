G7 leaders to call for more military aid to Ukraine, mostly in air defense — newspaper

TOKYO, June 13. /TASS/. After their summit in Italy, G7 leaders are expected to call for more military aid to Ukraine, particularly in the area of air defense, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper wrote citing sources.

The joint statement to be adopted by the leaders will include traditional provisions expressing solidarity with the Kiev government and threatening companies and individuals from third countries with sanctions for allegedly helping Russia bypass trade restrictions.

Besides, Japan is expected to announce more restrictions on individuals and legal entities from third states, including China, as part of its anti-Russian sanctions.

Moscow has repeatedly described unilateral sanctions as illegitimate and ineffective, saying they are harmful for those who impose them. The Russian government also said on many occasions that arms supplies to Ukraine will have no effect on the special military operation's progress.

Leaders of the G7 group of nations will gather for an annual summit in Italy on Thursday. The event will be held on June 13-15 in the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort in south Italy’s Apulia (Puglia). The meeting is expected to focus on Ukraine, Middle East and migration issues. Japan is also expected to draw attention to the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.