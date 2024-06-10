Ex-Gagauzia head urges opposition leaders to unite against Sandu during election

CHISINAU, June 10. /TASS/. The former head of Gagauzia, Irina Vlah, has suggested that opposition formations sign a "non-aggression pact" to unite against President Maia Sandu and her Action and Solidarity Party.

Vlah accused Sandu of intending to rig the upcoming October 20 presidential election.

"In these circumstances, the opposition representatives who will enter the race for the highest office must thoroughly analyze all the risks that Sandu and her team pose and do everything possible to overcome them. Currently, some opposition representatives are discussing the possibility of identifying and nominating a common candidate. In case this goal is not achieved, I believe that the opposition leaders should sign a non-aggression pact for the presidential election," Vlah wrote. She headed the Platforma Moldova movement after leaving the post of the head of the autonomy.

She urged "not to support Sandu, who expects the opposition to be split and spend all its efforts on combatting each other." "The opposition representatives owe it to the citizens to send Sandu to the dustbin of history in the upcoming presidential election," Vlah emphasized.

Late last year, Sandu announced her intention to run for a second presidential term. She suggested organizing a referendum on election day so that citizens could express their opinion on the idea of Moldova's accession to the EU.

Opposition parties and public representatives criticized plans to combine the election with the referendum. They accused Sandu of intending to use it to halt a decline in her popularity and the ruling party's ratings amid a severe economic crisis and protests. The president said there was a risk of a coup d'etat and advocated granting additional powers to the security services. Dozens of activists from different parties were arrested in Moldova, 18 TV channels providing airtime to the opposition were suspended, and dozens of information portals were blocked.