US, Poland announce creation of info support group for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. The United States and Poland are creating a group to counter Russia and support Ukraine in the information space, the press service of the US State Department has announced.

The new foreign policy propaganda body of the collective West will be based in Warsaw. It is expected to be joined by other like-minded countries, primarily for coordinating Ukraine policy in the information space. According to the department, the group will also fight alleged "information manipulation" by Russia. It did not specify which states would be included in the group.

According to the State Department, the US and Poland have also signed a memorandum of understanding on combating foreign disinformation.