Israeli strike on UN-run school in Gaza kills over 40, leaves more than 70 injured

CAIRO, June 6. /TASS/. At least 40 people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) near the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to the enclave’s government media office.

Forty displaced persons, including 14 children and nine women, were killed in the attack, while 74 people, among them 23 kids and 18 women, suffered injuries.

According to the media office, the Israeli army reportedly fired at least three missiles at the facility.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted for a week. During this time, 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed.