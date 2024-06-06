PARIS, June 6. /TASS/. French citizens need not lay down their lives for Ukraine, stated Florian Philippot, leader of the "Patriots" party, ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, whose term officially ended on May 21.

Philippot warned against taking further steps that could lead to a "possible outbreak of World War III."

"France should not die in a war that is not its own," the politician wrote on his page on X (formerly Twitter). He emphasized that "the French should not die for Ukraine."