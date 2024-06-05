Heightened security measures in Slovakia to remain in effect at least until June 15

BRATISLAVA, June 5. /TASS/. The increased security measures that were introduced in Slovakia following the attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Robert Fico will remain in force at least until the inauguration of the country’s President-elect Peter Pellegrini on May 15, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said.

"Increased security measures will remain in place at least until June 15, when the inauguration of President-elect Peter Pellegrini will take place," the minister said at a news conference following a meeting of the country's Security Council and the cabinet. "This way, we will be able to respond to other potential threats that may concern major official public events."

An attempt to assassinate Fico took place in the Slovak town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered several gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. The assailant, Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.