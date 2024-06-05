At least 36 killed, 115 injured in Gaza in the past 24 hours — health ministry

CAIRO, June 5. /TASS/. At least 36 people died and 115 others were injured in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the Palestinian enclave's Ministry of Health, published on its official Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, "the number of victims of Israeli aggression has risen to 36,586, with 83,074 people injured, since October 7, 2023."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian truce was brokered by Egypt and Qatar and lasted a week. According to Israel, 110 hostages were released then. On December 1, the ceasefire was broken, combat operations resumed and are still going on.