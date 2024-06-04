Europe spends more money on fighting Russia than US — Biden

NEW YORK, June 4. /TASS/. European countries have spent more money than the United States to help Ukraine fight Russia, US President Joe Biden told Time magazine.

"We spent a lot of money in Ukraine, but Europe has spent more money than the United States has, collectively. Europe has spent more money than the United States has, collectively Europe has spent more money in taking on Russia," he said.

Answering a reporter’s question "what the endgame in Ukraine is and what peace looks like there," Biden said: "Peace looks like making sure Russia never, never, never, never occupies Ukraine." "That's what peace looks like. And it doesn't mean NATO, they are part of NATO," the US president said, without specifying what he meant. "It means we have a relationship with them like we do with other countries, where we supply weapons so they can defend themselves in the future," he added.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that pumping weapons into Ukraine will not change Russia’s determination and the course of the special military operation in Ukraine. In May, Sergey Shoigu, who was then Russia's defense minister, said that the total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in 2024 exceeded 111,000 people, 21,000 units of weapons and military equipment.