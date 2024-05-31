Armenian opposition leader announces more protests in Gyumri, Yerevan on weekend

YEREVAN, May 31. /TASS/. Leader of Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called on his supporters to hold more protest rallies in Gyumri and Yerevan this weekend.

Addressing a rally in downtown Yerevan on Friday, he said that on Saturday morning opposition activists plan to go to Gyumri to stage a rally and hold a march in Yerevan on Sunday.

Grass-roots protests against the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan in the Tavush region and ceding four villages, which used to be part of Azerbaijan in the Soviet era but have been controlled by Armenia since the 1990s, to Baku are coordinated by the Tavush for the Homeland movement led by Bagrat Galstanyan, Archbishop of the Diocese of Tavush at the Armenian Apostolic Church. The movement demands Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation blaming him for ceding territories to Azerbaijan.