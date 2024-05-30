France may soon send its military instructors to Ukraine — agency

LONDON, May 30. /TASS/. France may soon send its military instructors to Ukraine, despite previously voiced concerns by some of its allies that the move could lead to direct conflict with Russia, Reuters news agency reported on Thursday citing its two unnamed diplomatic sources.

According to the agency, "France would initially send a limited number of personnel to assess the modalities of a mission before dispatching several hundred trainers."

Reuters added that the French authorities were likely to announce next week their final decision on this issue.

"The arrangements are very advanced and we could expect something next week," the agency quoted one of its two sources as saying.

According to Reuters, "Training would center around demining, keeping equipment operational and technical expertise for warplanes to be provided by the West... Paris would also finance, arm, and train a Ukrainian motorized brigade."