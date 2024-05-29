US leaves decision on how to execute combat actions in Kiev’s hands

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. The Washington administration has left it to Ukraine to make final decisions on how to conduct combat operations against Russia, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said, speaking about the possibility to lift restrictions on Kiev’s use of US-supplied weapons.

"I will say that I am here today with no breaking news on this question about the use of US weapons to be used to target inside Russian territory," she said during an online briefing for journalists. "Our policy as you’ve heard, my colleagues say in Washington, as recently as earlier today remains the same. There's been no shift in US policy."

"All that said, I think [US] Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken and others have been very clear. This is ultimately Ukraine’s war. They need to make the determination about how to execute that war and we leave it ultimately in their hands," she added.