Hungary asks Belarus to do its best to end Ukraine conflict

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. Budapest is calling on Minsk to facilitate a peace deal on Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, speaking at a news conference following a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik.

"We are deeply concerned by the fact that the threat of escalation increases daily," the minister said. According to him, Budapest favors an immediate ceasefire and the launch of peace talks on Ukraine. "During our today’s discussion I asked my Belarusian counterpart to do all he can to stop the war in Ukraine, to prevent people from suffering, to end these senseless deaths and let all of us live in peace again," Szijjarto said.

He admitted that Hungary is horrified by statements from some European politicians about sending troops to Ukraine. "By the statements that NATO countries, or EU member states, may send military to Ukraine," the minister specified.

"I am terrified by the statements about the possibility of using nuclear weapons. I am also terrified by the calls to introduce a compulsory draft for military service in Europe," the minister added.

He assured that his country’s government will not allow Hungarian troops to be sent to Ukraine. "We want to avoid any war in our region. Preserving Hungary’s security and people is the government's main goal," Szijjarto emphasized.