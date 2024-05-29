UN secretary-general says destruction in Gaza unacceptable

TOKYO, May 29. /TASS/. The level of destruction in the Gaza Strip resulting from Israel’s actions is of an unprecedented nature and absolutely unacceptable, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, calling on Israel to observe the ruling of the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In an interview with Japan’s NHK TV channel he said that Israel’s military operation is being conducted in such a way that the number of civilian victims and destroyed civilian infrastructure facilities is absolutely unprecedented.

Guterres added that international law and international humanitarian law must be a priority and the ICJ’s decisions must be respected.

On May 24, the ICJ ruled that Israel must stop the military offensive in Rafah and keep the Rafah border crossing open to provide aid to the Palestinian population.