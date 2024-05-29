Venezuela maintains great relations with BRICS countries, president says

CARACAS, May 29. /TASS/. Venezuela maintains great relations with members of the BRICS group, the country's President Nicolas Maduro told the Venezolana de Televisión broadcaster.

"A new world has emerged. When we talk about BRICS, we talk about a new world of technological, scientific, economic and financial development," he said, adding that "Venezuela maintains great relations with the new world."

"Our friends - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the Arab Emirates and Iran - are members of BRICS Plus. All doors are open to us in this world where there are no sanctions and empires; it’s a new world and Venezuela is in contact with the new world of high technologies."

Maduro particularly expressed gratitude to Russia, China and Cuba for providing Venezuela with vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic.