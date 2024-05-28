Streets in Tehran named after late Iranian president, foreign minister

DUBAI, May 28. /TASS/. Two streets in Tehran have been renamed in honor of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi following his death in a helicopter crash, and another street after the republic's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian who was on board with him, Narges Madanipour, the conservative head of the Cultural and Social Commission of the Islamic Council, said.

"The Beyesat highway from its intersection with Basij Square to Bahman Square in Tehran's 15th district has been named after martyr Ayatollah Raisi," the IRIB TV channel quoted her as saying. "The eastern part of Pasteur Street <...> has also been named after" the deceased president, Madanipour added. The Iranian president's administration office is located in this part of Pasteur Street.

The head of the cultural commission noted that "Kushk Street <...> is named after the martyr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs." The street is home to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

On May 25, the press office of Iran's Nuclear Uranium Processing Center in Isfahan said the center would be named after the martyred president of the republic.

On May 21, the mayor of the Sabzevar city in the Razavi Khorasan province in northeastern Iran said that a highway there will be named after Raisi. On May 20, Hassan Movahedian, the chairperson of Mashhad’s city council, announced that a street or square would be named after the deceased president. Mashhad was Raisi's birthplace.

On May 19, a helicopter with the country's president on board crashed in the East Azerbaijan province in northern Iran. Abdollahian and a number of state officials were also on board with Raisi. All passengers and crew members on the aircraft, a total of eight people, were killed. Iran's snap presidential election is scheduled for June 28.